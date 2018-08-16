  • FedEx holding job fair for 400 open positions in Memphis this weekend

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx is holding a job fair for hopeful applicants in Memphis this weekend. 

    According to a release, the job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the South Branch Library on South 3rd Street. 

    FedEx said there are 400 permanent part-time positions that need to be filled, starting at a wage of $13 per hour. 

    Those positions also include a minimum of 17.5 hours per week guaranteed, according to the release. 

    • There are a few requirements to be considered eligible for the positions:
    • At least 18 years old
    • Five years residency in the U.S. 
    • Able to lift 75 pounds

    There are no minimum education requirements, and applicants must bring two forms of valid identification – such as a driver’s license, social security card or passport. 

    FedEx said applicants are also subject to criminal background checks and drug screens.  

