FedEx holding job fair for 400 open positions in Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx is holding a job fair for hopeful applicants in Memphis this weekend.
According to a release, the job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the South Branch Library on South 3rd Street.
FedEx said there are 400 permanent part-time positions that need to be filled, starting at a wage of $13 per hour.
Those positions also include a minimum of 17.5 hours per week guaranteed, according to the release.
- There are a few requirements to be considered eligible for the positions:
- At least 18 years old
- Five years residency in the U.S.
- Able to lift 75 pounds
There are no minimum education requirements, and applicants must bring two forms of valid identification – such as a driver’s license, social security card or passport.
FedEx said applicants are also subject to criminal background checks and drug screens.
