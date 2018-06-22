FedEx holding job fair this weekend

FedEx Express is hiring multiple positions this weekend.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23.
According to the release, The Job fair will be at the Memphis World Hub Recruitment Center at 2874 Business Park Dr.
Below is following information including pay and benefits:
• Hourly rates starting at $13.00 per hour
• Minimum of 17.5 hours per week guaranteed
• Medical coverage with premiums starting as low as $5 per month
• Day and night shifts available
• Vision and dental benefits
• Tuition assistance
• Promote from within philosophy
• Nationwide career opportunities
• Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
• Must be at least 18 years old
• No minimum education requirements
• Five years of residency in the United States required
• Must be able to lift 75 pounds
• Must bring 2 forms of valid ID to apply (driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate)
• Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
• Ten-year work history (including time as a student) including addresses, phone numbers and dates worked
• Ten-year residency history including addresses
Trending stories:
- Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old MS girl
- 16 patients died unnecessarily at Memphis VA hospital, report says
- Wife shoots, kills woman after finding her with husband, sources say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}