0 FedEx Logistics plans to move HQ to downtown Memphis

FedEx Logistics is moving its corporate headquarters to downtown Memphis.

Governor Bill Lee traveled to Memphis Tuesday to make the big announcement.

ORIGINAL STORY: FedEx will move major business to former Gibson Guitar Factory downtown

Now, hundreds of new jobs are coming to the former Gibson Guitar Factory that’s been on the market since 2017.

This is a win for the city, because across the street you have the FedEx Forum and other major companies in downtown Memphis.

With just three weeks on the job, Governor Bill Lee announced FedEx Logistics is bringing nearly 700 high-quality jobs to the space – 350 will be new jobs.

FOX13 asked Governor Bill Lee what steps he’s taking to make sure what happened to Electrolux employees doesn’t happen again.

We recently told you Electrolux is closing its Memphis plant.

Electrolux to close Memphis facility, impacting local economy

When this negotiation is finished there will be accountability provisions, incentives from the state, accountability provisions as well to make certain that taxpayers know what they’re getting,” Governor Lee said.

The $44 million investment means a great deal to the local economy.

Hank Shade, who’s visiting from Baltimore, said Gibson’s vacant building was the first thing he noticed before walking on Beale St.

“You just kinda wonder what happened, why are these building vacant,” Shade said. “Bringing something like this here open opportunity.”

Council member Berlin Boyd presented the idea of moving downtown to FedEx Logistics’ CEO Richard Smith.

“You’ll have more people doing things after work, going to a Grizzlies game, going to Beale St.,” Boyd said.

FedEx Logistics originally backed out of the deal last year, we asked CEO Richard Smith why.

“We were in negotiations, obviously we had that tragic shooting of Phil Trenary so we took a step back to get comfortable with the public safety aspect in downtown,” Smith said.

Smith told FOX13 he met with Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Director Rallings after that.

He said once they felt more comfortable they started talks again about moving downtown.

Smith said initially he had concerns about office space once they outgrow the building, but he said there’s a place about proper steps once they exceed capacity.

We expect to learn more about that plan soon.

