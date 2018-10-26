  • FedEx making, transporting thousands of hygiene kits to hurricane victims

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Updated:

    FedEx employees put together 3,600 hygiene kits for hurricane victims Friday.

    It was part of their “FedEx Cares” volunteer program.

    Neil Gibson is a senior vice president for the company. 

    He told FOX13 the employees had a chance to skip out on everyday work to help pack the kits.

    “We’re helping someone in need, somebody we’re never going to meet,” he said. “But, we’re being able to touch them in a time when they’ve lost everything.”

    They’ll go to Hurricane Michael, Florence, and Willa victims, as well as flooding victims in India.

    “This is just a part of who we are,” Gibson said. “Our team members love to be able to participate in this, it’s just a fantastic effort.”

