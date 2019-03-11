FedEx plane makes emergency landing at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are investigating after a FedEx plane made an emergency landing at the Memphis International Airport.
FedEx Flight 63 had to return to Memphis after a mechanical alert. The plane was originally headed to San Juan.
Officials told FOX13 the landing happened Thursday afternoon.
Once the plane landed safely, FedEx said told FOX13, "three wheels departed the paved surface area."
No injuries have been reported at this time.
FedEx officials said they're working to return the plane to the ramp area.
Here's the full statement from FedEx --
“FedEx Flight 63 from Memphis to San Juan returned to Memphis after a mechanical alert. After landing safely, three wheels departed the paved surface area. The crew and aircraft are fine. We are working to return the aircraft to our ramp area.”
