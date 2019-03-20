0 FedEx rolls out new delivery robot during Memphis city council meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx rolled out its delivery robot at the Memphis city council meeting Tuesday.

The FedEx Same Day bot is going to make deliveries to customers the same day they’re ordered.

A spokesperson with the company said this means more jobs creating opportunities for engineers and those working to roll out the new technology.

The new technology is based on the I bot base, which is a wheel chair that has to navigate curbs.

This new technology that FedEx rolled out at Memphis city council got a lot of positive feedback from city council.

Memphis is going to be the first city to experience the new delivery bot.

Jenny Robertson, Vice President of Communications with FedEx, said the company plans to roll out the new technology in the city this summer.

“The impact of this bot to the city will be the demonstration of innovation and what the future can bring for our community,” she explained.

Robertson said the bot means safety, less traffic congestion and a more convenient way for people to get their packages. The city and FedEx are working closely to monitor the new technology.

“It’s really a new market for us. These are things we’re not delivering today: the pizza delivery, the prescription delivery from a pharmacy for a home,” Robertson said.

“We have new infrastructure, brand new paved roads with great bike infrastructure that they can use, and we have some other roads that we haven’t gotten to. We’re going to test all those, we have curbs that are high curbs that are low,” said Doug McGowen, the city’s COO.

The equipment is designed to navigate curbs and small flights of stairs.

“There will be a human being with it at all times the first few tests, they’ll have the manual overrides in place,” McGowen stated.

The city said it’s nearly impossible to steal the equipment because they have sensors on them.

The city and FedEx are working closely to make sure the rollout plan is as safe as possible.

