FedEx's new autonomous delivery robot to be tested in Memphis

FedEx unveiled a new robot that's designed to deliver goods to your home on the same day you order.
The shipping giant is partnering with Autozone, Lowe's, Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart.
The robot will make it easier for those businesses to deliver to customers. It's designed to travel on sidewalks and along roadsides.
The FedEx SameDay Bot is an innovation designed to change the face of local delivery and help retailers efficiently address their customers’ rising expectations,” said Brie Carere, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for FedEx. “The bot represents a milestone in our ongoing mission to solve the complexities and expense of same-day, last-mile delivery for the growing e-commerce market in a manner that is safe and environmentally friendly.”
They plan to test the bots this summer, including here in Memphis.
