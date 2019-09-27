FedEx searching for workers for the holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx is gearing up for another busy holiday season.
The company is looking to hire a total of 55,000 seasonal employees with 3,200 being hired in Memphis.
Joe Stevens, Senior Vice President of Global Planning and Engineering for FedEx, told FOX13 most seasonal employees have the opportunity to remain a part of the team after the holiday season.
"A lot of the seasonal workers that come one during our peak season actually become permanent part-time and full-time employees based upon the demand behind the business," said Stevens.
Stevens explained they are looking for employees that are hard-working, can lift packages up to 50 pounds, and can handle a high-intensity work environment.
Starting pay for Memphis workers starts at $13 an hour. If you are interested in applying, you can go to careers.fedex.com.
