  • FedEx semi collides with car, driver airlifted to hospital

    Updated:

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven officers responded to an accident at Goodman Rd/(HWY 302) and Getwell involving a FedEx tractor trailer.

    MDOT cameras show a FedEx tractor trailer colliding with a Fiat convertible.

    Trending stories:

    Police told FOX13 the Fiat convertible was traveling westbound on Goodman Rd. then made a left turn in front of the semi to go on Getwell.

    It appears at this time both vehicles entered the intersection while the light was yellow, according to Southaven police.

    No passengers were in either vehicle.

    The driver of the Fiat was airlifted to Regional One. No updated on the driver condition at this time.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FedEx semi collides with car, driver airlifted to hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man wanted by police for shooting, killing Arkansas officer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local high school director under investigation for assaulting student

  • Headline Goes Here

    Student experiences change after being bullied at school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video: Adults join fight between students at Memphis high school