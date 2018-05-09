FedEx semi collides with car, driver airlifted to hospital

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven officers responded to an accident at Goodman Rd/(HWY 302) and Getwell involving a FedEx tractor trailer.
MDOT cameras show a FedEx tractor trailer colliding with a Fiat convertible.
Trending stories:
- Florida grandma, 95, sent to jail for slipper slap, police say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Police told FOX13 the Fiat convertible was traveling westbound on Goodman Rd. then made a left turn in front of the semi to go on Getwell.
It appears at this time both vehicles entered the intersection while the light was yellow, according to Southaven police.
No passengers were in either vehicle.
The driver of the Fiat was airlifted to Regional One. No updated on the driver condition at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}