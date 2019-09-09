0 FedEx sends 56,000 pound shipment to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx sent a massive shipment caring 56,000 pounds of supplies to the Bahamas.

The shipment was filed with medicine, water filtration systems and hygiene kits. Officials said the supply would help more than 70,000 people displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

Bonny Harrison with FedEx Global Media Relations said, "They've certainly experienced incredible devastation and this one small thing that we can do to help them rebuild."

More than 45 people have been found dead in the island nation, that number is expected to rise as officials continue their search and rescue efforts.

FedEx and its non-profit partners said it's their mission to help in the recovery process.

"The supplies come from our non-profit partners that we work with on a regular basis. In this case, it's direct relief, water mission, team Rubicon, and international medical corps."

The non-profit, International Medical Corps houses its mobile health facility at FedEx, and the shipping giant loaded it ip ad it to the Bahamas.

"They have essentially portable hospitals that can be broken down and then build back up for areas like this," Harriosn explained.

The plane took off around 1:00 Monday afternoon. It was scheduled to arrive in Nassau about three hours later.

"We have the privilege and ability to move the world's commerce on a daily basis, we use that same logistics expertise to deliver for good in this case," Harrison said.

FedEx team members said they have a desire and will help those who need it most.

"We are just somehow hoping to help them rebuild their lives."

FedEx said they're working to determine if they will deliver more supplies to the Bahamas in the future.

The plane should be back in Memphis around 11:00 Monday night.

