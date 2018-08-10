FedEx truck crashes on I-40, ends up over hillside in creek; driver flown to hospital

A FedEx truck crashed on a highway in Arkansas Friday.
After crashing over the guardrail on I-40 westbound, the truck ended up on a steep hillside and partially in a creek.
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS IN THE MID-SOUTH
According to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going both directions on I-40 is being significantly impacted.
The accident happened near mile marker 255.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2-year-old attacked by pit bull at Shelby Farms
- Police release security footage of man stealing from car
- Student’s arm broken after being jumped by 10 suspects at bus stop
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police also said a separate fire near mile marker 256 is affecting eastbound traffic.
According to ArDOT, the inside lanes are closed surrounding those incidents going both directions.
The St. Francis County Sheriff's Department said the driver of the FedEx truck was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time.
We are working to find more information. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}