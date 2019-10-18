FedEx uses drone in first-of-its-kind trial flight

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - For the first time in the United States, a drone successfully delivered a FedEx express package to a residence in Virginia.
A trial flight on Oct. 18 marked the first scheduled commercial residential drone delivery service, as well as the first scheduled e-commerce delivery via drone delivery trial in the United States, according to FedEx.
FedEx said the drone delivery was conducted by Wing Aviation, in collaboration with FedEx Express.
This is all part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program (IPP)
“Innovation has been part of the FedEx DNA since day one, and we are always looking for new and better ways to deliver the world to our customers’ doorsteps,” said Don Colleran, President & CEO of FedEx Express.
During the trial, Wing drones will be delivering FedEx packages to homes in Christiansburg, VA.
FedEx customers who live in certain Christianburg delivery zones can choose to participate in the Wing delivery service and receive packages by drones during the trial.
According to FedEx, Wing is also collaborating with Walgreens to allow program participants to order health and wellness products through the Wing's delivery app.
FedEx isn't the first delivery service to use drones for delivery. Both Amazon and UPS have announced plans to employ drones in the near future.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder recall: Asbestos found in small FDA test
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}