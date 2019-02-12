0 FedEx will move major business to former Gibson Guitar Factory downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday FedEx Logistics will be moving downtown.

FedEx could be moving a major division downtown after all. There were talks before about FedEx Logistics, formerly known as FedEx Trade Networks relocating.

The deal that fell through before could be back in the works.

If that happens, that means employees from East Memphis would relocate to the Gibson building that’s been on the market since 2017.

The lights are on but the building remains empty.

People who visit, shop and work downtown said the possibility of some FedEx workers relocating to downtown could be a positive experience for Memphis.

The building is right across from the FedEx Forum, and not far from Beale Street.

“Well people are here, they bring money with them. It’s going to improve the economy locally here in this block,” said Stephen Silver.

The Business Journal is reporting that FedEx Logistics is coming closer to finalizing a deal with the owners of the building according to their sources.

Logistics was in negotiations for Gibson space last year. A spokesperson also said the Gibson space was no longer an option last year.

“A vacant building is doing nothing but falling apart, how do you make some money off of it,” Silver stated.

FOX13 reached out to FedEx to get more details. A spokesperson said they don’t have anything to share at this time.

They said they will continue to be headquartered in Memphis while they rebrand FedEx Logistics.

People who live in Memphis are optimistic.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said a Memphis resident.

TN State Rep. Antonio Parkinson said the governor will be in Memphis Tuesday.

No word on whether or not his visit has anything to do with an economic announcement about Gibson.

Gibson filed for bankruptcy and left Memphis.

