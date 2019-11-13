FedEx worker dies at Memphis hub, company says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has confirmed one person died at the FedEx shipment center.
The building is located on the 3100 block of Democrat Road.
FedEx sent a statement which said,
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our team member at the Memphis hub. Our thoughts are with our colleague's family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time. We are always focused on the health and safety of our people as a top priority, and we are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation."
It is not clear what led to the victim's death.
FOX13 has reached out to the police to learn if any more information is available.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will have a LIVE report on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
