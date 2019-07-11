- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will slowly diminish this evening
- Very warm conditions overnight – low near 77°
- A “Heat Advisory” will be active again tomorrow from 10am – 8pm
- Scattered showers and storms will be active tomorrow, primarily in the afternoon hours
- Heat index readings will reach near 105°
- Heat index readings will fluctuate as we go into the weekend (but still hot)
- The FOX13 Severe Weather Team is tracking a potential Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico
- This storm has a strengthening potential to become a Category 1 Hurricane later this week
- Current data indicates this storm will turn inland Saturday/Sunday
- The potential tracks of this storm include the FOX13 viewing area
- This will likely be cloud cover, and increase in rain and cooler temps to the area
