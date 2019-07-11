  • Feel-like temperatures in the triple digits Wednesday across Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Scattered showers and thunderstorms will slowly diminish this evening
    • Very warm conditions overnight – low near 77°
    • A “Heat Advisory” will be active again tomorrow from 10am – 8pm
    • Scattered showers and storms will be active tomorrow, primarily in the afternoon hours
    • Heat index readings will reach near 105°
    • Heat index readings will fluctuate as we go into the weekend (but still hot)
    • The FOX13 Severe Weather Team is tracking a potential Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico
    • This storm has a strengthening potential to become a Category 1 Hurricane later this week
    • Current data indicates this storm will turn inland Saturday/Sunday
    • The potential tracks of this storm include the FOX13 viewing area
    • This will likely be cloud cover, and increase in rain and cooler temps to the area
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories