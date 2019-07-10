Feel like temperatures will be in the triple digits for Wednesday

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- HEAT ADVISORY FROM 11 a.m. TO 8 p.m.
- It's a warm and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures will heat up to the mid-90s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.
- HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!
- Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
