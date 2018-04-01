Female critically shot in Frayser, 3 men detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Easter Sunday.
According to MPD, a woman was shot around 1:52 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sunrise. She was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police told FOX13 officers have three males detained.
Info is limited at this time, but we are working with MPD to learn more.
Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}