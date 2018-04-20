Female juvenile shot near Westside Middle School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A female juvenile was shot Thursday night in Frayser, according to police.
MPD responded to a shooting around 7:12 p.m. at the intersection of Dawn and Frayser. FOX13 arrived to the scene and found a car was inside a park located right behind Westside Middle School.
The girl was transported in non-critical condition. The responsible party fled the scene, according to police.
We are working with police to find out the age of the girl who was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
