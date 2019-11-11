Female servicewoman honored on Veterans Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A service to honor women who have and who are currently serving happened today in East Memphis.
Todays Veterans Day event is the very first commemoration and remembrance in Memphis exclusively for servicewomen.
Retired Air Force Colonel Valerie Taylor says the number of women on the front line in the military is still small, but they are making major moves.
"As you know women are increasingly joining the United States Military. We are still a small percentage of the total," Taylor said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family identifies young mother shot and killed at strip club
- Police on scene of shooting on Memphis interstate, 3 southbound lanes currently blocked
- James Wiseman plays following judge's clearance, legal battle to continue
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Taylor served in the Air Force for 35 years.
During a Ceremony she explained the different missions she led and happened to be a part of that saved many lives and protected the freedom of Americans.
"My 35 years and seven months show me that women are in position to do many jobs," Taylor said.
Taylor said the number of women joining continues to grow and that number shows the important role women have in the military.
"The ones that are there serve in their roles, and they do a good job at it," Taylor said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}