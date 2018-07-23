Fender bender leads to murder in Memphis neighborhood, 2 arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An apparent fender bender led to a murder in south Memphis, according to police documents.
The shooting happened Friday and spanned a couple blocks to two different crimes scenes.
A family flagged down officers at the corner of Marjorie Street and Tampa Avenue. The victims told police they were driving southbound on Ely Street when they struck a parked car.
The family began to pull over to check for damage when two suspects started shooting into their vehicle, according to police documents. Three passengers were unharmed, but three were hit by gunfire.
One victim died. He was identified as Harold Hayes.
The 69-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide.
Family members told FOX13 the group was driving home from work when the accident and corresponding shooting happened.
“My grandfather was driving. I had my uncle, I had three cousins. All family members, all family members in the vehicle,” James Weathers, who rushed to the crime scene, told FOX13.
Darion “Nu-Nu” Davis and Mardi Maxwell were developed as suspects in the case, according to arrest affidavits for both men. They were identified by witness statements, victim statements, and photo lineups.
Davis and Maxwell were arrested Sunday night. They are charged with First Degree Murder, five counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, and six counts of Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Davis is also charged with being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
