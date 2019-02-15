Fender bender leads to murder in South Memphis neighborhood; 2 men indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men have been indicted after an apparent fender bender led to a murder in South Memphis.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 20, 2018 in the area of Ely Street south of South Parkway East.
A family flagged down officers at the corner of Marjorie Street and Tampa Avenue. The victims told police they were driving southbound on Ely Street when they struck a parked car.
The family began to pull over to check for damage when two men started shooting into their GMC Yukon, according to investigators.
Three passengers were unharmed, but three were hit by gunfire.
Harold Hayes, 58, was the only person killed in the shooting. He was in the right front passenger seat.
Two other men – ages 53 and 35 – were also hit by bullets. They were not critically injured.
Darion “Nu-Nu” Davis, 23, and Mardi Maxwell, 25, were arrested shortly after the incident.
Both men were indicted on premeditated first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and five counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
