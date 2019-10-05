Fentanyl overdoes in Tennessee are on the rise, experts say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More people in Tennessee are dying of fentanyl overdoses, despite a nationwide drop in fentanyl deaths.
We spoke with experts who are working to save lives of people addicted to opioids before it's too late.
Experts said there are a number of reasons more people are dying from fentanyl. They told us easier access to the drug is one of them.
Fentanyl is claiming the lives of many in Tennessee. Experts argue more people have access to the drug now.
It's on your computer, it's in your office, and it's in your kitchen. There is a rise in technology and accessible information that has contributed to the rise in fentanyl overdose deaths.
New reports rank Tennessee 16th in the nation for the most fentanyl overdose deaths in America.
Studies from the Center for Disease Control and the Drug Enforcement Agency through 2018 found that fentanyl drug contributed to nearly have of all drug overdose deaths in 2018.
Reports found the death toll went up 3%in 2018 from 2017, meanwhile, the national average went down 4%.
Experts aren't sure why the number of Tennesseans are dying of compared to neighboring states saw a decrease— but experts suggest people are smuggling the drug to the state.
Efforts to fight opioid abuse continues, tomorrow there's an opioid walk at Snowden Grove, the money raised will go towards providing Narcan, which is the overdose reversal drug, to first responders.
