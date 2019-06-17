Fertilizer manufacturer brings more jobs to north Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. - Humic Growth Solutions, a fertilizer manufacturer, is opening a brand new facility outside Sardis, Mississippi. The new company plans to bring 25 jobs to the area.
When the manufacturer gets done with the expansion, they will be the second tallest building in Panola County at 65 feet tall.
The company will also be writing some pretty big checks.
County leaders told FOX13 Humic is good enough that it could likely cause other manufactures in the county to raise their pay.
“Well that’s a good thing. Because we have people around here that need work. It’s a good thing for jobs to come in… I’m out of work and looking for a job.” Said Rosemary Clark from Sardis.
Humic is investing $8 million to renovate the Old Hidegroup building. It will be moved by January of 2020.
Josephine Jones lives down the road from where the jobs are coming. She likes the idea of new jobs.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
“That will be the best thing that ever happened for us, to bring something like that to our people. We need that,” Jones said.
The company is adding 6,000 square feet to the building it’s renovating. The additive the company manufactures helps fertilizer work faster.
When Humic gets done building the new facility in Sardis, the plant will cover 71,000 square feet.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}