0 Field of Dreams playground debuts at Snowden Grove Park

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven's Snowden Grove is home to a brand new all inclusive and special needs playground.

The Field of Dreams playground opened this week.

According to officials, it was built with money from the 'Penny for Your Parks' program.

"This is amazing to be able to have something like this that meets the needs of not just little kids who come to play, but those who also come and don't have the opportunity to have equipment that they can play on is absolutely amazing," said Barbara Adams, who was at the playground with her granddaughter.

The playground took about two years to build and includes a swing for children in wheel chairs.

Jaclyn Pomeroy, a mother of three, said she likes that everything is easy for kids to get in and out of.

"It has a lot of age appropiate diversity, so it meets the requirements of all ages. I love how the swings are lower, so it makes it easy for the little ones to get to," Pomeroy said.

The playground's floor is made of a bouncy rubber surface and has Atro turf in other spots, just in case a child falls.

"It is very well done, the turf is great and it has a lot of soft padding for kids. If they fall, they land easy," Pomeroy said.

The playground cost $455,000 to build. The construction was delayed a while because at one point, the legislature did not approve the 'Penny for Your Parks' tax, but now those funds are back.

