Fiery crash involving FedEx truck shuts down I-40

An accident is causing major delays on Interstate-40 in Saint Francis County.
The crash happened between Forrest City and West Memphis at mile marker 259. The westbound is currently closed.
Photos show the crash was involving an FedEx tractor-trailer.
Smoke was limiting visibility and traffic is currently being diverted.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash and at least one person was injured.
FedEx sent FOX13 the following statement on the crash:
Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those involved in today’s tragic accident. We are cooperating fully with authorities investigating the accident.
