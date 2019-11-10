  • Fight breaks out at a club, shooting occurs, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two victims are in the hospital after a shooting on American Way.

    According to police, officers responded about 2 a.m. to a shooting at 4672 American Way after a fight broke out at a club. 

    Two shooting victims were exported to Regional One Medical Center. One is listed in critical condition and one is in non-critical condition, police said. 

    The incident remains under investigation. 

