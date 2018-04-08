Fight breaks out at local prison, 11 inmates transported to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple inmates have been transported to Regional One following a fight Saturday afternoon.
According to the Memphis Fire Department around 2 p.m., they got dispatched to the Federal Correctional Institute, which is located in the 1100 block John A Denie Rd, for a fight call. When they arrived to the scene, they noticed inmates were fighting in the yard.
PHOTOS: Gang fight breaks out at local prison, multiple inmates transported to hospital
The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with FOX13, 11 unites were dispatched to the Federal Correctional Institute.
FOX13 also confirmed as of now, two inmates were transported to Regional One in critical condition. Nine other people were transported. Those conditions are not available right now.
FOX13 has reached out to the Federal Correctional Institute for a statement. They sent us this:
On Saturday, April 7, 2018, at approximately 1:30 p.m., multiple inmates became disruptive at the outside recreation yard at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis. Staff immediately responded and secured the area. Eleven inmates sustained injuries requiring outside medical treatment. No staff were injured in the incident. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified and an investigation will be conducted. At no time was the public in danger. The institution was placed on limited operational status and will return to full operational status as soon as possible.
FCI Memphis is a medium security level facility that currently houses 1326 male offenders in Memphis, Tennessee.
Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.
