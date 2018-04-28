  • Fight leads to shooting inside performing arts theater in Mississippi

    OXFORD, Miss. - Oxford police responded to a shooting inside The Lyric theater in Oxford, Mississippi.

    Officers arrived on the scene at 9:48 Friday night.

    Police heard a disturbance inside the auditorium. Once officers entered the building, people told them it was a shooting.

    Investigators determined a fight had broken out inside The Lyric

    OPD said the suspect fired one shot into the air, but no one was hit by the shot that was fired.

    However, a victim was injured by broken glass when everyone started running.

    Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, or CrimeStoppers ar 332-234-8477.

