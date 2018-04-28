Fight leads to shooting inside theater in Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. - Oxford police responded to a shooting inside The Lyric theater in Oxford, Mississippi.
Officers arrived on the scene at 9:48 Friday night.
Police heard a disturbance inside the auditorium. Once officers entered the building, people told them it was a shooting.
Investigators determined a fight had broken out inside The Lyric.
OPD said the suspect fired one shot into the air, but no one was hit by the shot that was fired.
However, a victim was injured by broken glass when everyone started running.
Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, or CrimeStoppers ar 332-234-8477.
