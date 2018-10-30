Fight on Beale Street leaves woman cut multiple times by razor blade, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fight on Beale Street left one woman with multiple cuts on her body from what appeared to be a razor blade.
Memphis police said the incident happened early Saturday morning.
The victim – Latasha Maxwell – told police she and another woman – Talisha Lester – got into a fight that started at Wet Willie’s.
Maxwell said it started because she was ready to go home after a night of drinking and smoking. Police said Lester pushed her and Maxwell hit her back in the face.
After she hit her, Maxwell told officers that Lester pulled out what looked like a razor blade and cut her on the lip, chest, and back of the neck.
According to MPD, they all left the scene prior to officers arriving.
There have been no arrests following the incident.
