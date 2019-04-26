0 Fighting homelessness: Memphis leaders unveil design for new Hospitality Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new vision is coming for fighting homelessness in Memphis.

On Thursday, The Hospitality Hub unveiled the design for its new location.

Hospitality Hub leaders said all of the private funds have been raised and both city and county mayors are on board.

Executive director Kelcey Johnson said it's time that "The Hub" expanded.

“The number of homeless people coming to us for help has grown. That’s not to say the homeless population in the city has grown. But the people reaching out for help,” he said.

The extra space is to help the Hospitality Hub better deal with the county's homeless population by providing resources and helping people get to the root of their homelessness.

But that's not all. FOX13 learned the new space would allow for more programs.

It'll also include a common area for people without homes to get food, resources and to relax.

The most notable change brings the city a much-needed emergency women's shelter.

“Women make up 37 percent of the homeless population in the city and there’s only six percent of beds set aside for women,” Johnson said.

Right now, there are 588 homeless women in Memphis – 23 percent of them are either pregnant or living with children.

Johnson said this new hub will be a game-changers for the city's and county's fight against homelessness.

“This is going to be revolutionary. It’s going to be different from anything you’ve ever seen,” Johnson said. “This is a place where they can go and be comfortable.”

Right now, The Hospitality Hub awaits funding approval from Shelby County Commissioners.

