0 Final construction started on Pyramid River Walk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s just one more thing to give people visiting downtown Memphis to do. “I’ve been in Memphis, it's our second day,” said Justin Caldwell who is visiting from Chicago.

Caldwell’s work forces him to travel a lot and wherever he ends us he says he walks around.

“One of the things when we look for when we travel for and stuff is to go downtown, we can walk by the river, really enjoy that piece of it as well,” Caldwell said. Soon, people will be able to walk and bike even closer to the river for even further.

Right now, The Pyramid River Walk stops at the welcome center near Bass Pro. However, crews are pouring the last of the concrete to extend it all the way to A.W. Willis giving pedestrians another connection of downtown to Mud Island.

“We feel like it's an important asset to this community and add to the connectivity that we already have in this area,” said Paul Young, the city’s Director of Community Development and Planning.

Young said the project costs $800,000. I found the city contract showing just this week the city spent $108,000 of that to get the last of the work done.

“It helps for tourism, it helps our existing residents, it adds to the quality of life which we feel is important for economic development,” says Young.

The project is expected to be finished and opened to the public in August of this year.

