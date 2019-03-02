0 Final DOJ report shows racial inequality in Shelby County juvenile court

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - During his state of court address, Judge Dan Michael said the Shelby County Juvenile Court system is in compliance with the Department of Justice.

However, a final DOJ report states otherwise. It was done by professor Michael Leiber examining equal protection practices.

“We still have a serious disproportionate minority contact problem, we still have a serious problem with outcome differing based on the color of your skins. So, in fact we haven’t made a lot of progress over the last seven years, so the mission is far from accomplished,” said Josh Spickler, executive director of nonprofit Just City.

In the report, Leiber states the number of youths held in secure detention has decreased but there's still significant racial disparities.

The report shows 93 percent of youths referred to juvenile court for detention were black.

Leiber also notes the court's "slowness” to grasp what is needed to reduce disproportionate minority contact.

“You know, a lot of the response to this problem didn’t come until even some last August, August of 2018 and we’ve been under this MOA from 2012 to late 2018,” said Spickler.

Moving forward, Leiber recommends hiring an independent researcher to study the influence of race on the juvenile court outcomes.

“You don’t know how to address a problem unless you have data to support the problem unless you can constantly monitor the outcome,” said Leiber.

The DOJ monitor who was reviewing conditions at the juvenile detention center recently told county officials she won’t complete a final report.

The county attorney said her office will ask the sheriff for an update on their progress since the most recent evaluation.

