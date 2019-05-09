0 Final online version of TN Ready testing ends with no major issues, teachers say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The TN Ready testing period ended last week all across the state with no major issues.

It’s good news, especially after the online testing process gave students and teachers so many problems last year that the state exempted all students from the test.

Shelby County educators said the TN Ready test came ready to go this year with no problems.

Keith Williams from the Memphis Shelby County Education Association told FOX13 last year’s testing period wasted the time of the teachers and students.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"We spent millions of dollars giving a test that was useless. It was a complete waste of time, money, and resources,” Williams said.

This year multiple troubleshooting simulations took place before the testing process began in early April.

State leaders requested the company over TN Ready, Questar, closely monitor problems with TN Ready during the testing period.

Williams said even with the online test going as smoothly as it did, teachers said the process of giving the test became stressful this year.

"Teachers also had to record on each computer answer sheet the serial number. That was very cumbersome for them to do,” Williams said.

The online test experienced widespread delays last year, causing some districts to cancel testing.

This is the last year Questar will provide the test on its current contract with the state.

Currently, several companies including Questar are bidding to provide the state test the year after next.

"What I do see differently is the administering of it, they did try to organize it a little better,” Williams said.

Next year, all TN Ready tests will be done on paper. The final TN Ready test scores will be released in July.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.