0 Final preparations going on ahead of inauguration of Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee

Thousands of people are making their way to the state capitol for the inauguration of Tennessee Governor-elect Bill Lee on Saturday.

The inclement weather has forced the ceremony indoors, which hasn’t happened in Tennessee since 1974.

Whew it’s been a busy day in Nashville as we cover @BillLeeTN’s inauguration. Haven’t had much time to tweet but here are pictures from today’s walkthrough inside the War Memorial Auditorium. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/XY1Vr51MWu — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 19, 2019

Hours before being inaugurated as the state’s 50th governor, Lee finished his last rehearsal inside the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

“We’re excited and hopeful that everything will go smoothly. We have overflow should this place fill to capacity,” said Lee.

Lee said he is looking forward to sharing his vision with the state, even though it will be from a smaller venue.

The inauguration overflow room will be in the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Since the election, Lee said education and criminal justice reform will be some of his first priorities in office – a set of priorities that align with the Shelby County delegation.

“I think he understands in particular through campaigning he understands Memphis just like our rural communities has very unique needs,” said Sen. Raumesh Akbari. “As a governor he’s in a real position make sure we are getting the same resources as other areas across the state.”

Akbari said Lee’s business background will play a vital role in growing Memphis.

Sen. Brian Kelsey believes this new era of leadership will help end the divide between the state house and the Mid-South.

Inauguration events begin Saturday morning with the worship service, which has moved to the Grand Ole Opry House.

The actual inauguration ceremony will start at 11 a.m. in Nashville.

