  • Finally tracking sunshine in the Mid-South!

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    • Finally tracking a dry trend in the forecast with sunshine expected through Tuesday
    • Afternoon highs will top out in the 50s today and Monday with 60s back in by Wednesday
    • Expect a chilly Monday morning bus stop forecast – we’ll start with wind chills in the 20s
    • Low rain chance arrives Wednesday with a better coverage Thursday and Friday
    • Behind the rain, we’ll see temperatures take a dive into the 40s for next weekend
