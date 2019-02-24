- Finally tracking a dry trend in the forecast with sunshine expected through Tuesday
- Afternoon highs will top out in the 50s today and Monday with 60s back in by Wednesday
- Expect a chilly Monday morning bus stop forecast – we’ll start with wind chills in the 20s
- Low rain chance arrives Wednesday with a better coverage Thursday and Friday
- Behind the rain, we’ll see temperatures take a dive into the 40s for next weekend
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of your work week forecast!
>>Death confirmed as tornado hits Mississippi city
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bartlett teen girl found after disappearing while walking her dogs, family says
- Parents outraged after video shows food covered in mold served to Shelby County students
- Memphis man indicted after kidnapping woman, shooting her boyfriend to death, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}