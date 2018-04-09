Fines for junk cars: Stiff penalties for car owners in local city

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Owners of junk cars in West Memphis, Arkansas will soon be facing a fine of $250 – and it could grow to as much as $1000.
The fines are part of a program that aims to removal “inoperable vehicles” from the city. The project began several months ago. It was a response to citizen’s complaints about junk cars in the area.
West Memphis police located over 600 vehicles that were in violation and said violators were given “sufficient time to correct the issues.” People were even given the option to have inoperable vehicles removed for free.
We detail how police determine which cars result in a fine and what steps you can take to dodge a citation, on FOX13 News at 5.
Police said many people have not complied with the program.
WMPD will begin issuing citations on April 16th. The fines will be “significantly higher” than the original plan entailed – in hopes that this will get citizens to comply.
The first offense fine with be $250. It will increase if owners still don’t clean up or remove junk cars – with a maximum fine of $1,000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}