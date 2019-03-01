Fino's original location to reopen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A beloved Memphis restaurant will soon open its door again.
Fino’s, which closed in December after nearly 30 years of business, will get a second chance. Kelly English and the Iris Restaurant Group – which includes Restaurant Iris, The Second Line, Magnolia House – have purchase the Fino’s brand from the former owners.
The original location at the corner of Madison and McLean – on the ground level of The Gilmore – will open on April 2.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cordova baby dead, found unresponsive in bathtub
- SCSO releases new information surrounding arrest of Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB
- Police investigate overnight home invasion in Medical District
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to a release, the group plans to keep Fino’s classic Italian deli menu, along with a few original items of their own.
“We wanted to make sure that we preserve the authenticity of what Fino’s is and what it means to Midtown and to Memphis,” Chef English said in a release.
One of the major additions will be the offering of breakfast and coffee. It will include breakfast sandwiches, which are inspired by Chef English’s time in New York.
“When I lived in New York there was a culture of really quality breakfast sandwiches that I miss. I want to have a place in Midtown that will offer that,” Chef English said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}