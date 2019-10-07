Fire at East Memphis church intentionally set, investigators say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators with the Memphis Fire Department say a fire at a vacant local church was set on purpose.
MFD responded to the fire at the First Church of Christ in the 400 block of North Perkins Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Forty-nine pieces of Fire/Rescue/EMS equipment and approximately 129 emergency response personnel ultimately responded to the call.
The fire was brought under control around 2 a.m.
There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.
Memphis Fire said the vacant building did not have a sprinkler system.
Total damage to the building is estimated at $670,000.
Investigators said the origin and cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set in multiple locations inside the building.
The fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
