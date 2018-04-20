Fire at Memphis strip club was an inside job, police say

A fire at a Memphis strip club was an inside job, according to arrest documents obtained by FOX13.
Marlon Dean and Eric Cooper are charged with arson. They are managers at the club.
Kitten’s Kabaret caught fire on November 13, 2017 around 1 a.m. Flames were pouring out of the building when fire crews arrived, and it took 15 to 20 minutes for the fire to be put out.
Police said the managers closed the club early that day. Marlon Dean was seen on surveillance video entering a storage closet, and when he walked out there was fire and smoke, according to an arrest affidavit.
Dean exited the building and got into his car. Police said he spoke with Cooper and they drove off simultaneously.
As left the parking lot, smoke could be seen coming out of the front doors, according to police.
The origin of the fire was determined to be the storage closet, and it was sparked by gasoline.
Dean and Cooper were booked into the Shelby County jail Thursday evening.
