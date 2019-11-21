  • Fire at Whitehaven food mart investigated as Arson, fire officials say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fire investigators said that a fire that destroyed a Whitehaven food mart yesterday was intentionally set.

    First responders were called to the 1800 block of Winchester at Jack's Foods around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Crews were on the scene for hours battling the flames. 

    No one was taken to the hospital from the scene of the fire, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

    Employees told FOX13 they left the store about an hour before it went up in flames. 

