Fire breaks out at Chuck Hutton Toyota

Memphis Firefighters were called to a well-known car dealership after flames broke out inside.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were called to Chuck Hutton Toyota on the 4600 block of Hutton Way.
No one was hurt and firefighters were able to put out the flames.
A small electrical fire in the service department. No damage to the structure of the building or the cars, MFD said.
FOX13 was allowed inside the building. See the footage, LIVE on Good Morning.
