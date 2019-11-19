Fire crews battle apartment fire in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews with the Memphis Fire Department are on the scene of an apartment fire.
Firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Kicker Cv. in Raleigh at the Jennifer Meadows Apartments.
No civilians were injured. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, but was released on the scene, according to MFD.
Seven adults and ten children were impacted by this fire.
Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department said the flames were sparked by a malfunctioning A/C unit.
Neighbors on the scene told FOX13 the fire started on the second floor of the apartment building.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE UPDATES from the scene.
