Fire department program will pay tuition during residency

Look to have your school paid for? A Mississippi Fire Department is looking for six people to join a residency program.
The Love Fire Department is providing the half-a-dozen students with high education costs while improving emergency response time.
According to the program's website,
The OUTREACH program allows members to take Residency at the Fire Station, while obtaining a Higher Education. In return, the student will commit to volunteering and responding to emergency calls for an established time and shift.
The length of the OUTREACH program can be for One Semester and up to 2 years depending on the level of commitment and time to obtain a skill,trait or degree. Many classes & Degrees can be earned online, others will require Night Courses and some will call for an extended period at the Mississippi Fire Academy.
