Fire officials investigate 100 arson cases over 3-month span across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 100 cases of arson have been reported by the Memphis Fire Department since the end of May.
Investigators told FOX13 the cases are spread across the city, but some appear to be in clusters, with just a few blocks and weeks separating them.
An open-records request revealed MFD has investigated 178 arson cases so far this year -- more than 100 of those since May.
FOX13 spoke with Poitier Williams. Investigators believe someone set fire to an abandoned home next to his mother's house Sunday morning.
Williams is worried unless the home is boarded up tight or the suspects are caught, another fire could happen.
"That put other people's lives in danger when they did that. You know what I mean," Williams said.
Investigators told FOX13 arson is a tough crime to solve because the evidence is often destroyed by the fire.
However, MFD has charged 16 suspects this year.
The most recent case was Dvon Robertson, who is charged with 15 cases of arson.
Roberts is currently in jail on $200,000 bond and has another court hearing scheduled for Sept. 4.
Anyone with information about unsolved cases of arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
