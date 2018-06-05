Fire reported at Blues City Cafe in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department has been called to Blues City Cafe in Downtown Memphis.
Investigators said the call came in around 8:20 Monday night.
BREAKING @GCoyFOX13 gets answer for cause of Blues City Cafe Fire #Fox13 ... fire from motor to vent ! pic.twitter.com/Viy03dJ1rc— Mearl Purvis (@Mearlonfox13) June 5, 2018
More than 200 customers were inside the cafe at this time of the fire. All the customers got out of the business with no injuries.
RELATED: Arsonist on the run after vacant house fire in Frayser
MFD told FOX13 a ventilator malfunctioning caused the fire.
We're working to find out when the cafe will reopen.
#Developing Fire is out at Blue City Cafe. More than 200 customers were inside and got out without a problem, no injuries. Fire department says a ventilator malfunctioning is the cause. Working to find out when cafe will reopen. pic.twitter.com/9pHfte7Phq— Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) June 5, 2018
FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
Trending stories:
- Sex offender tries to meet girl, 14, in Walmart parking lot for sex
- Man sitting at popular Memphis intersection shot in chest
- 6 people arrest during Memphis drug bust, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}