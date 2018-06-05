  • Fire reported at Blues City Cafe in Downtown Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department has been called to Blues City Cafe in Downtown Memphis.

    Investigators said the call came in around 8:20 Monday night.

    More than 200 customers were inside the cafe at this time of the fire. All the customers got out of the business with no injuries.

    MFD told FOX13 a ventilator malfunctioning caused the fire.

    We're working to find out when the cafe will reopen.

