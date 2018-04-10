  • Fire rips through home in Shelby County

    LAKELAND, Tenn. - A house has been destroyed following a Tuesday evening fire in Shelby County.

    The fire occurred in the 9400 block of Colts Neck Cove in Lakeland. Shelby Co. PIO, Brent Perkins, told FOX13 that there are multiple engine companies on scene investigating the fire. 

    Primary and secondary search is completed, and no injuries at this time, but the scene is still evolving.

    We spoke to the homeowner of the home who said one person was inside when it started. He also said he heard a bang come from an electrical box outside the home. 

