LAKELAND, Tenn. - A house has been destroyed following a Tuesday evening fire in Shelby County.
PHOTOS: House fire rips through home in Shelby County
The fire occurred in the 9400 block of Colts Neck Cove in Lakeland. Shelby Co. PIO, Brent Perkins, told FOX13 that there are multiple engine companies on scene investigating the fire.
Trending stories:
- Mom of slain Tennessee boy arrest days after husband charged with murder
- Man breaks into Memphis home while family sleeps, shoots person in chest
- Bartlett teens dies after weeks of battling flu
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Primary and secondary search is completed, and no injuries at this time, but the scene is still evolving.
We spoke to the homeowner of the home who said one person was inside when it started. He also said he heard a bang come from an electrical box outside the home.
We are working to learn more info, so back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}