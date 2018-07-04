Firearms over fireworks: The dangers of shooting guns on the Fourth of July

On the Fourth of July, hundreds of thousands of people in the Mid-South will celebrate with fireworks and grilling.
But hundreds of bullets will also be fired into the air, and eventually they will land somewhere.
Most people cannot tell the difference between a gunshot and a firework. Both go off every year, but only one is deadly on the way down.
“They are firing rounds up in the air for whatever silly reason that may be,” said Chip Holland.
Holland is a former sheriff’s deputy, SWAT team leader, and firearms instructor. He hears about the victims of those holiday bullets in the classes he teaches at Range USA.
“Every New Year's Eve, the class we have after people come up saying I found a bullet in my car,” Holland said. “One lady had a bullet come through her roof and land on the couch beside her.”
The impact those bullets have on cars and roofs, and the charge you could face if you fire – on FOX13 News at 10.
