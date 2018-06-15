  • Fireball Whiskey flies across I-40 in fiery semi accident

    PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - An accident in Arkansas left Fireball Whiskey strewn across the highway. The wreck happened on a section of I-40 in Pulaski County. 

    “Looks like we’ll be working this for a while,” is what ARDOT tweeted early Thursday afternoon.

    Pictures show the front of the 18-wheeler completely destroyed.

    Officials said there were non-life threatening injuries, but they did not specify who or how many people were injured.

    It took nearly 12 hours to clear the scene and reopen traffic completely, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

