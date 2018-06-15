Fireball Whiskey flies across I-40 in fiery semi accident

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - An accident in Arkansas left Fireball Whiskey strewn across the highway. The wreck happened on a section of I-40 in Pulaski County.
Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018
“Looks like we’ll be working this for a while,” is what ARDOT tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
Pictures show the front of the 18-wheeler completely destroyed.
Officials said there were non-life threatening injuries, but they did not specify who or how many people were injured.
UPDATE: unknown, non-life threatening injuries. Our crews are using this mechanical broom to clear the Interstate. The inside lane should open to traffic momentarily. #arnews #artraffic #CNAtraffic pic.twitter.com/TdRXqBv497— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018
It took nearly 12 hours to clear the scene and reopen traffic completely, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
