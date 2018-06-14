Fireball Whiskey thrown across I-40 in Arkansas after accident

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - An accident in Arkansas leaves Fireball Whiskey thrown across the highway.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a section of I-40 has been shut down after the accident in Pulaski County.
Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018
“Looks like we’ll be working this for a while,” is what ARDOT tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
Pictures show the front of the 18-wheeler completely destroyed.
No injures have been reported at this time.
