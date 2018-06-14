  • Fireball Whiskey thrown across I-40 in Arkansas after accident

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - An accident in Arkansas leaves Fireball Whiskey thrown across the highway.

    According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a section of I-40 has been shut down after the accident in Pulaski County.

    “Looks like we’ll be working this for a while,” is what ARDOT tweeted early Thursday afternoon.

    Pictures show the front of the 18-wheeler completely destroyed.

    No injures have been reported at this time.
     

